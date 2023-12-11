  1. Home
  2. Adventure
  3. The Edge (2010)

Cek ketersedian provider streaming..

loader

Jika dalam 5 detik provider tidak muncul silahkan refresh

DOWNLOAD FILM The Edge (2010)

Klik tombol di bawah ini untuk pergi ke halaman website download film The Edge (2010). Terdapat banyak pilihan penyedia file pada halaman tersebut.

Download Film Ini Petunjuk Cara Mendownload

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Edge (2010) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Edge (2010) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie Download

Kualitas

HDRip

Negara

Russia

IMDb

6.5

/

10

from

3,189

users

Diterbitkan

23 September 2010

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

The Edge (2010)

The action takes place shortly after the end of the Second World War in the Siberian hinterland, among Russians and Germans with damaged personal stories and a strange transformation: the victors seem to be crawling into the skins of the defeated, and vice versa. Ignat, is the embodiment of the larger-than-life image of the Soviet victorious warrior who, in fact, proves to be shell-shocked, sick and broken, although not completely destroyed. Trains become fetish for the heroes of the film, and speed becomes a mania; they virtually become one with their steam engines, while the machines take on human names. The heroes set up an almost fatal race in the Siberian forest, risking their own lives and those of others.
Alexey Uchitel, Inna Gorlova
Vladimir Mashkov, Anjorka Strechel, Yulia Peresild, Sergey Garmash, Oleksiy Horbunov, Vyacheslav Krikunov, Aleksandr Bashirov, Evgeniy Tkachuk, Vladas Bagdonas, Anna Ukolova, Ruben Karapetyan, Vadim Yakovlev, Axel Schrick, Timm Sebastian Peltner, Boris Lapidus, Tatyana Ryabokon, Ekaterina Zaychikova, Svetlana Obidina, Rinat Ibragimov, Mariya Odegova, Tagir Rakhimov, Nataliya Kadochnikova, Pyotr Logachev, Elmira Kadysheva, Dmitriy Bykovskiy-Romashov, Dmitry Petrushkov, Kirill Poluhin, Mariya Semyonova, Sergey Malakhov, Dinara Yankovskaya, Semyon Belotserkovskiy, Artemiy Grinchenko, medved Stepa

Diterbitkan

Desember 11, 2023 10:55 pm

Durasi

Bioskop Online The Edge (2010)

Bioskop168 The Edge (2010)

BioskopKeren The Edge (2010)

Cinemaindo The Edge (2010)

Dewanonton The Edge (2010)

Download The Edge (2010)

Download Film The Edge (2010)

Download Movie The Edge (2010)

Layar Kaca 21 The Edge (2010)

NS21 The Edge (2010)

TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Download Trailer TerkaitComment Share