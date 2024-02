IMDb 6.3 / 10 from 531 users

Diterbitkan 21 August 2022

Oleh LIN

The Engagement Plot (2022)

After getting her heart broken on The Price of Love, a wildly popular dating reality show that matches 20-something female contestants with a young, financially successful bachelor, teacher Hanna Knight has returned to her small-town Colorado life and moved on to better things.

Brandon Clark

Trevor Donovan, Rachel Boston, Tedd Taskey, Amie MacKenzie, Audrey Walters, Jacklyn Collier, Barbara Gehring, Walter Anaruk, Andi Davis, Simone St. John

tt16043214