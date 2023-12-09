IMDb 7.8 / 10 from 91 users

Diterbitkan 16 October 2018

Oleh mamat

The Eugenics Crusade (2018)

The Eugenics Crusade tells the story of the eugenics movement and its long history in the United States, from its beginnings in the study of heredity, to its rise as a popular movement promising to uplift the human race through state sponsored sterilization, to its influence on immigration laws designed to close our borders to groups deemed genetically inferior.

Michelle Ferrari

Corey Stoll

tt9199294