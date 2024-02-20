Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Evening Star (1996) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Alex Morris,
Ann Hardman-Broughton,
Antonia Bogdanovich,
Austin Samuel Hembd,
Ben Johnson,
Bill Paxton,
China Kantner,
Christopher Ballinger,
Clement von Franckenstein,
Connie Cooper
Sutradara
Robert Harling
IMDb
5.9/
10from
4,927users
Diterbitkan
25 December 1996
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
The Evening Star (1996)
Continuing the story of Aurora Greenway in her latter years. After the death of her daughter, Aurora struggled to keep her family together, but has one grandson in jail, a rebellious granddaughter, and another grandson living just above the poverty line.
Robert Harling
Shirley MacLaine, Bill Paxton, Juliette Lewis, Miranda Richardson, Ben Johnson, Scott Wolf, George Newbern, Marion Ross, Mackenzie Astin, Donald Moffat, Jennifer Grant, China Kantner, Jack Nicholson, Shawn Taylor Thompson, Jake Langerud, Sharon Bunn, Clement von Franckenstein, Antonia Bogdanovich, Jimmie Lee Balthazar, Melinda Renna, Mark Walters, Ann Hardman-Broughton, Woody Watson, Larry Elliott, Donny Caicedo, Connie Cooper, Laura Cayouette, John McCalmont, John Bennett Perry, Mary Gross, Alex Morris, Will Wallace, Kim Terry, Eileen Morris, Christopher Ballinger, Austin Samuel Hembd, Don Burgess, Steve Danton, Robert ‘Bobby Z’ Zajonc
tt0116240