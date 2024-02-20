IMDb 5.9 / 10 from 4,927 users

The Evening Star (1996)

Continuing the story of Aurora Greenway in her latter years. After the death of her daughter, Aurora struggled to keep her family together, but has one grandson in jail, a rebellious granddaughter, and another grandson living just above the poverty line.

Robert Harling

Shirley MacLaine, Bill Paxton, Juliette Lewis, Miranda Richardson, Ben Johnson, Scott Wolf, George Newbern, Marion Ross, Mackenzie Astin, Donald Moffat, Jennifer Grant, China Kantner, Jack Nicholson, Shawn Taylor Thompson, Jake Langerud, Sharon Bunn, Clement von Franckenstein, Antonia Bogdanovich, Jimmie Lee Balthazar, Melinda Renna, Mark Walters, Ann Hardman-Broughton, Woody Watson, Larry Elliott, Donny Caicedo, Connie Cooper, Laura Cayouette, John McCalmont, John Bennett Perry, Mary Gross, Alex Morris, Will Wallace, Kim Terry, Eileen Morris, Christopher Ballinger, Austin Samuel Hembd, Don Burgess, Steve Danton, Robert ‘Bobby Z’ Zajonc

tt0116240