  1. Home
  2. Documentary
  3. The Fabulous Ones (2022)

Cek ketersedian provider streaming..

loader

Jika dalam 5 detik provider tidak muncul silahkan refresh

DOWNLOAD FILM The Fabulous Ones (2022)

Klik tombol di bawah ini untuk pergi ke halaman website download film The Fabulous Ones (2022). Terdapat banyak pilihan penyedia file pada halaman tersebut.

Download Film Ini Petunjuk Cara Mendownload

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Fabulous Ones (2022) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Fabulous Ones (2022) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie Download

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Italy

Sutradara

IMDb

5.3

/

10

from

68

users

Diterbitkan

05 September 2022

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

The Fabulous Ones (2022)

It often happens that at the moment of death, transgender individuals are shorn of their identity. Their families are ashamed, the funeral takes place in secret, and on the tomb appears the name the deceased had before their transition, in one stroke nullifying the entire life path they had chosen. The same thing happened to Antonia. Her girlfriends gather to honor her memory and give her back her identity denied. In telling her story, the film’s stars, all drawn from the variegated transgender world, interweave the narrative with tales of their own lives, experiences, and memories.
Roberta Torre
Porpora Marcasciano, Nicole De Leo, Sofia Mehiel, Veet Sandeh, Mizia Ciulini, Massimina Lizzeri, Antonia Iaia, Mina Serrano

Diterbitkan

Februari 20, 2024 6:42 pm

Durasi

Dewanonton The Fabulous Ones (2022)

Download The Fabulous Ones (2022)

Download Film The Fabulous Ones (2022)

Download Movie The Fabulous Ones (2022)

DUNIA21 The Fabulous Ones (2022)

FILMAPIK The Fabulous Ones (2022)

Ganool The Fabulous Ones (2022)

INDOXXI The Fabulous Ones (2022)

Layar Kaca 21 The Fabulous Ones (2022)

NS21 The Fabulous Ones (2022)

TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Download Trailer TerkaitComment Share