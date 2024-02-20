IMDb 5.3 / 10 from 68 users

The Fabulous Ones (2022)

It often happens that at the moment of death, transgender individuals are shorn of their identity. Their families are ashamed, the funeral takes place in secret, and on the tomb appears the name the deceased had before their transition, in one stroke nullifying the entire life path they had chosen. The same thing happened to Antonia. Her girlfriends gather to honor her memory and give her back her identity denied. In telling her story, the film’s stars, all drawn from the variegated transgender world, interweave the narrative with tales of their own lives, experiences, and memories.

Roberta Torre

Porpora Marcasciano, Nicole De Leo, Sofia Mehiel, Veet Sandeh, Mizia Ciulini, Massimina Lizzeri, Antonia Iaia, Mina Serrano

