Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Fabulous Ones (2022) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Italy
Bintang film
Antonia Iaia,
Massimina Lizzeri,
Mina Serrano,
Mizia Ciulini,
Nicole De Leo,
Porpora Marcasciano,
Sofia Mehiel,
Veet Sandeh
Sutradara
Roberta Torre
Genre
Documentary,
Drama
IMDb
5.3/
10from
68users
Diterbitkan
05 September 2022
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
The Fabulous Ones (2022)
It often happens that at the moment of death, transgender individuals are shorn of their identity. Their families are ashamed, the funeral takes place in secret, and on the tomb appears the name the deceased had before their transition, in one stroke nullifying the entire life path they had chosen. The same thing happened to Antonia. Her girlfriends gather to honor her memory and give her back her identity denied. In telling her story, the film’s stars, all drawn from the variegated transgender world, interweave the narrative with tales of their own lives, experiences, and memories.
Roberta Torre
Porpora Marcasciano, Nicole De Leo, Sofia Mehiel, Veet Sandeh, Mizia Ciulini, Massimina Lizzeri, Antonia Iaia, Mina Serrano
tt21876556