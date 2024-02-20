IMDb 7.6 / 10 from 477 users

Diterbitkan 20 October 2022

Oleh LIN

The Fastest Woman on Earth (2022)

Filmed over seven years, this feature documentary chronicles the extraordinary life of professional racer and TV personality Jessi Combs. Seamlessly blending inspiration and heartbreak with joy and tragedy, viewers are thrown directly into the cockpit for Jessi’s exceptional endeavor – and the price that she ultimately paid for success.

Chris Otwell, Graham Suorsa

Jessi Combs, Kitty O’Neil

tt22687772