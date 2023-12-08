Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Fighting Lady (1944) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Sutradara
Edward Steichen,
William Wyler
Genre
Documentary,
History,
War
IMDb
7.1/
10from
587users
Diterbitkan
21 December 1944
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
The Fighting Lady (1944)
Oscar winner William Wyler directed this 1944 “newsdrama,” narrated by Lieut. Robert Taylor, USNR (Bataan), and photographed in zones of combat by the U.S. Navy. The film follows one of the many new aircraft carriers built since Pearl Harbor, known as THE FIGHTING LADY in honor of all American carriers, as it goes into action against the Japanese in the Pacific Ocean in 1943. See the ship and its pilots undergo their baptism of fire, attacking the Japanese base on Marcus Island.
William Wyler, Edward Steichen
Charles Boyer, Robert Taylor, John S. McCain, Joesph J. Clark, Dixie Kiefer
tt0036823