IMDb 6.3 / 10 from 1,087 users

Diterbitkan 01 September 1961

Oleh mamat

The Frightened City (1961)

A small time thief is recruited by a mobster to help with the racketeering. He doesn’t like the job, but with the mob on his back, a femme fatale in his bed and a sick friend to care for, he will have to keep all his wits about him.

John Lemont

Herbert Lom, John Gregson, Sean Connery, Alfred Marks, Yvonne Romain, Olive McFarland, Frederick Piper, Marianne Stone, John Stone, David Davies, Tom Bowman, Robert Cawdron, George Pastell, Patrick Holt, Sheena Marshe, Patrick Jordan, Arnold Diamond, Jack Stewart, Martin Wyldeck, John Baker, Kenneth Griffith, Doug Robinson, Robert Percival, John Witty, J.G. Devlin, Julie Shearing, April Wilding, Vanda Godsell, Bruce Seton, Yvonne Ball, Kenneth J. Warren, Stephen Lewis, James Fitzgerald, Neal Arden, Joan Haythorne, Stuart Saunders, John Maxim, Tony Hawes, Joe Wadham, Penny Service, Walter Brown, Maurice Bush, Norrie Paramor, Malcolm Clare, Yvonne Buckingham, Eve Eden

tt0054898