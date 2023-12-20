  1. Home
Kualitas

HDRip

Negara

Germany

IMDb

7.3

/

10

from

7,483

users

Diterbitkan

04 December 1970

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

The Garden of the Finzi-Continis (1970)

In late 1930s Ferrara, Italy, the Finzi-Continis are a leading family: wealthy, aristocratic, and urbane; they are also Jewish. Their adult children, Micol and Alberto, gather a diverse circle of friends for tennis and parties at their villa with its lovely grounds, and try to keep the rest of the world at bay. But tensions between them all grow as anti-Semitism rises in Fascist Italy, and even the Finzi-Continis will have to confront the Holocaust.
Vittorio De Sica, Giorgio Treves, Luisa Alessandri, Franca Invernizzi
Lino Capolicchio, Dominique Sanda, Fabio Testi, Romolo Valli, Helmut Berger, Camillo Cesarei, Inna Alexeievna, Katina Morisani, Barbara Pilavin, Michael Berger, Ettore Geri, Raffaele Curi, Gianpaolo Duregon, Marcella Gentile, Cinzia Bruno, Alessandro D’Alatri, Franco Nebbia, Edoardo Toniolo, Camillo Angelini-Rota

Diterbitkan

Desember 21, 2023 12:31 am

Durasi

