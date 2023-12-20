IMDb 7.3 / 10 from 7,483 users

Diterbitkan 04 December 1970

Oleh mamat

The Garden of the Finzi-Continis (1970)

In late 1930s Ferrara, Italy, the Finzi-Continis are a leading family: wealthy, aristocratic, and urbane; they are also Jewish. Their adult children, Micol and Alberto, gather a diverse circle of friends for tennis and parties at their villa with its lovely grounds, and try to keep the rest of the world at bay. But tensions between them all grow as anti-Semitism rises in Fascist Italy, and even the Finzi-Continis will have to confront the Holocaust.

Vittorio De Sica, Giorgio Treves, Luisa Alessandri, Franca Invernizzi

Lino Capolicchio, Dominique Sanda, Fabio Testi, Romolo Valli, Helmut Berger, Camillo Cesarei, Inna Alexeievna, Katina Morisani, Barbara Pilavin, Michael Berger, Ettore Geri, Raffaele Curi, Gianpaolo Duregon, Marcella Gentile, Cinzia Bruno, Alessandro D’Alatri, Franco Nebbia, Edoardo Toniolo, Camillo Angelini-Rota

tt0065777