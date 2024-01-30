  1. Home
The Greatest Night in Pop (2024)

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Uk

,

Usa

Sutradara

IMDb

8

/

10

from

36

users

Diterbitkan

19 January 2024

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

The Greatest Night in Pop (2024)

In 1985, 46 music icons, including Lionel Richie, Michael Jackson, Bruce Springsteen, Cyndi Lauper, Diana Ross, and Stevie Wonder, came together for the most star-studded recording session in history. This is the untold story of the legendary global pop song “We Are the World” — which very nearly didn’t happen.
Bao Nguyen
Cast: Lionel Richie, Bruce Springsteen, Quincy Jones, Dionne Warwick, Kenny Loggins, Huey Lewis, Cyndi Lauper, Sheila E., Smokey Robinson, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Tina Turner, Paul Simon, Kenny Rogers, James Ingram, Billy Joel, Diana Ross, Willie Nelson, Al Jarreau, Steve Perry, Daryl Hall, Kim Carnes, Bob Dylan, Ray Charles, Dan Aykroyd, Harry Belafonte, Lindsey Buckingham, Bob Geldof, Jackie Jackson, Jermaine Jackson, La Toya Jackson, Marlon Jackson, Randy Jackson, Tito Jackson, Waylon Jennings, Anita Pointer, Ruth Pointer, Bonnie Pointer, Jeffrey Osborne, John Oates, Bette Midler, Ken Woo

Diterbitkan

Released: January 19, 2024

Durasi

