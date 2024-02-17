  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBDL

Negara

Usa

Sutradara

IMDb

7.1

/

10

from

7,164

users

Diterbitkan

14 December 1971

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

The Hospital (1971)

Dr. Bock, the chief of medicine at a Manhattan hospital, is suicidal after the collapse of his personal life. When an intern is found dead in a hospital bed, it appears to Bock to be a case of unforgivable malpractice. Hours later, another doctor, who happens to be responsible for another case of malpractice, is found dead. Despondent, Bock finds himself drawn to Barbara, the daughter of a comatose missionary.
Arthur Hiller
George C. Scott, Diana Rigg, Barnard Hughes, Richard Dysart, Stephen Elliott, Donald Harron, Andrew Duncan, Nancy Marchand, Jordan Charney, Roberts Blossom, Lenny Baker, Richard Hamilton, Arthur Junaluska, Kate Harrington, Katherine Helmond, David Hooks, Frances Sternhagen, Robert Walden, William Perlow, Bette Henritze, Rehn Scofield, Dora Weissman, Carolyn Krigbaum, Paddy Chayefsky, Robert Anthony, Leigh Beery, Cynthia Belgrave, Norman Berns, Jacqueline Brookes, Lonnie Burr, Stockard Channing, Alex Colon, Matthew Cowles, Reid Cruickshanks, Anita Dangler, Jean David, Lorrie Davis, Dawn Powell Dell, Dennis Dugan, Milton Earl Forrest, Julie Garfield, Richard Goode, Nat Grant, Sarina C. Grant, Christopher Guest, Nat Horne, Bette Howard, Tresa Hughes, Bruce Kornbluth, Bill Lazarus, Paul Mace, Nancy MacKay, Tony Major, Shawn McAllister, Joy Nicholson, Bob O’Connell, Angie Ortega, Janet Paul, Lou Polan, Paul B. Price, Janet Sarno, Sab Shimono, Marilyn Sokol, Tom Spratley, John Tremaine, Tracey Walter, Gena Wheeler, Lydia Wilen, Philippe Mareuil

Diterbitkan

Februari 18, 2024 12:00 am

Durasi

