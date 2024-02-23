Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Hot Spot (1990) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
BluRay
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Barry Corbin,
Charles Martin Smith,
Cody Haynes,
Debra Cole,
Don Johnson,
Edith Mills,
George Haynes,
Jack Nance,
James N. Harrell,
Jennifer Connelly
Sutradara
Dennis Hopper,
Marita Grabiak
IMDb
6.4/
10from
13,316users
Diterbitkan
12 October 1990
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
The Hot Spot (1990)
Upon arriving to a small town, a drifter quickly gets into trouble with the local authorities — and the local women — after he robs a bank.
Dennis Hopper, Marita Grabiak
Don Johnson, Virginia Madsen, Jennifer Connelly, Charles Martin Smith, William Sadler, Jerry Hardin, Barry Corbin, Leon Rippy, Jack Nance, Virgil Frye, John Hawker, Margaret Bowman, Debra Cole, Karen Culley, Cody Haynes, George Haynes, James N. Harrell, Edith Mills, Shannon Quinlan, Roosevelt Williams
tt0099797