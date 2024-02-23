IMDb 6.4 / 10 from 13,316 users

Diterbitkan 12 October 1990

Oleh LIN

The Hot Spot (1990)

Upon arriving to a small town, a drifter quickly gets into trouble with the local authorities — and the local women — after he robs a bank.

Dennis Hopper, Marita Grabiak

Don Johnson, Virginia Madsen, Jennifer Connelly, Charles Martin Smith, William Sadler, Jerry Hardin, Barry Corbin, Leon Rippy, Jack Nance, Virgil Frye, John Hawker, Margaret Bowman, Debra Cole, Karen Culley, Cody Haynes, George Haynes, James N. Harrell, Edith Mills, Shannon Quinlan, Roosevelt Williams

tt0099797