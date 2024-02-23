  1. Home
  2. Thriller
  3. The House Sitter (2015)

Cek ketersedian provider streaming..

loader

Jika dalam 5 detik provider tidak muncul silahkan refresh

DOWNLOAD FILM The House Sitter (2015)

Klik tombol di bawah ini untuk pergi ke halaman website download film The House Sitter (2015). Terdapat banyak pilihan penyedia file pada halaman tersebut.

Download Film Ini Petunjuk Cara Mendownload

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The House Sitter (2015) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The House Sitter (2015) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie Download

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

Sutradara

IMDb

4.6

/

10

from

419

users

Diterbitkan

27 December 2015

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

The House Sitter (2015)

A family still reeling after the accidental death of one of their daughters, returns home after an aborted month long getaway to Rebecca, a seemingly pleasant house sitter. Since they returned early, Rebecca has nowhere to go, so the family invite her to stay. At first, Rebecca is a godsend—she cooks, cleans, and does laundry; but the family soon discovers that the woman is not as innocent and sane as she appears.
Jim Issa
Kate Ashfield, Ashley Dulaney, Shelby Young, Sean O’Bryan, Patrick Pitu, Guyon Brandt, Lillian Johnson

Diterbitkan

Februari 23, 2024 2:58 pm

Durasi

21Cineplex The House Sitter (2015)

Bioskop 21 The House Sitter (2015)

Layar Kaca 21 The House Sitter (2015)

Movieon21 The House Sitter (2015)

Nonton The House Sitter (2015)

Nonton Film The House Sitter (2015)

Nonton Movie The House Sitter (2015)

TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Download Trailer TerkaitComment Share