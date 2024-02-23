IMDb 4.6 / 10 from 419 users

The House Sitter (2015)

A family still reeling after the accidental death of one of their daughters, returns home after an aborted month long getaway to Rebecca, a seemingly pleasant house sitter. Since they returned early, Rebecca has nowhere to go, so the family invite her to stay. At first, Rebecca is a godsend—she cooks, cleans, and does laundry; but the family soon discovers that the woman is not as innocent and sane as she appears.

Jim Issa

Kate Ashfield, Ashley Dulaney, Shelby Young, Sean O’Bryan, Patrick Pitu, Guyon Brandt, Lillian Johnson

