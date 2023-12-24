Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Hunt for Transylvanian Gold (2017) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Romania
Bintang film
Augustin Lazar,
Barbara Deppert-lippitz
Sutradara
Andrei-nicolae Teodorescu
Genre
Documentary,
History
IMDb
7.3/
10from
165users
Diterbitkan
25 January 2017
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
The Hunt for Transylvanian Gold (2017)
The mysterious appearance of massive golden bracelets in int’l antiquarian circles uncovers an inside story of the looting of a 2000 yr-old Transylvanian golden-hoard. Police investigations…
Andrei-Nicolae Teodorescu
Augustin Lazãr, Barbara Deppert-Lippitz
tt6466606