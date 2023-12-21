IMDb 7.4 / 10 from 656 users

The Important Man (1961)

Animas Trujano is a colorful but irresponsible Indian in a small Mexican village. He hopes above all things someday to be chosen mayordomio of his village, a place of great honor usually conferred upon the wealthiest and most respected citizens. Animas has a loyal wife, but cheats on her and gambles away every cent they raise. Chances arise for Animas to turn over a new leaf and even hope realistically for the honor of mayordomio.

Ismael Rodríguez

Toshirō Mifune, Columba Domínguez, Flor Silvestre, Pepe Romay, Titina Romay, Amado Zumaya, José Chávez, Luis Aragón, Juan Carlos Pulido, Magda Monzón, Jaime Jiménez Pons, David Reynoso, Eduardo Fajardo, Antonio Aguilar

