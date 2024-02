IMDb 7.6 / 10 from 5,256 users

The Inquisitor (1981)

Martinaud, an illustrious notary suspected of being the perpetrator of two horrendous crimes, voluntarily agrees to be questioned by Inspector Gallien on New Year’s Eve. What initially is a routine procedure, soon becomes a harsh interrogation that seems to confirm the initial suspicions.

Claude Miller, Jean-Pierre Vergne

Lino Ventura, Michel Serrault, Romy Schneider, Guy Marchand, Pierre Maguelon, Serge Malik, Jean-Claude Penchenat, Yves Pignot, Mathieu Schiffman, Didier Agostini, Patrick Depeyrrat, Annie Miller, Michel Such, Elsa Lunghini

