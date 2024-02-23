Bintang film

IMDb 6.1 / 10 from 597 users

Diterbitkan 15 October 2023

Oleh LIN

The Insurrectionist Next Door (2023)

Alexandra Pelosi turns her camera on some of the people who stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Through a series of candid interviews conducted over the last two years, Pelosi talks to several individuals charged with crimes for their participation in the unprecedented events of the day.

Alexandra Pelosi

tt29466126