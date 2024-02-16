  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBDL

Negara

Uk

,

Usa

IMDb

5.8

/

10

from

4,941

users

Diterbitkan

17 December 1980

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

The Jazz Singer (1980)

Jess Robin dreams of a career in popular music, but his father, Cantor Rabinovitch, forbids it, insisting Jess live as a traditional Jew and inherit his position at the synagogue. With the help of friend and professional musician Bubba, Jess gets a chance to go to Los Angeles and have famous singer Keith Lennox record one of his songs. Defying both his father and his wife, Jess leaves New York to pursue his dreams.
Richard Fleischer
Neil Diamond, Laurence Olivier, Lucie Arnaz, Catlin Adams, Franklyn Ajaye, Paul Nicholas, Sully Boyar, Mike Kellin, James Booth, Luther Waters, Oren Waters, Rod Gist, Walter Janovitz, Janet Brandt, John Witherspoon, Dale Robinette, David Coburn, Judy Gibson, Hank Garrett, Ernie Hudson, James Karen, Edward Jahnke, Tim Herbert, Hugh Gillin, Jill Jaress, Victor Paul, Uri Frenkel, Rex Cutter, Michael Pasternak, Sandy Helberg, Brion James, Douglas Nigh, Patrick Stansfield, Seymour Cassel, Steve Dash, Billie Perkins, Lev Liberman

Diterbitkan

Februari 17, 2024 12:00 am

Durasi

