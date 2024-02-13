IMDb 7.7 / 10 from 50 users

The Joy of Winning (2018)

How to have a happier life and a better world all thanks to maths, in this witty, mind-expanding guide to the science of success with Hannah Fry. Following in the footsteps of BBC Four’s award-winning maths films The Joy of Stats and The Joy of Data, this latest gleefully nerdy adventure sees mathematician Dr Hannah Fry unlock the essential strategies you’ll need to get what you want – to win – more of the time. From how to bag a bargain dinner to how best to stop the kids arguing on a long car journey, maths can give you a winning strategy. And the same rules apply to the world’s biggest problems – whether it’s avoiding nuclear annihilation or tackling climate change.

Catherine Gale

Hannah Fry

