Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Judge (1984) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
France
Bintang film
Andrea Ferreol,
Brigitte Catillon,
Daniel Duval,
Giacomo Piperno,
Jacques Perrin,
Jean Benguigui,
Jean Franval,
Jean-Pierre Sentier,
Maurice Jacquemont,
Michael Lonsdale
Sutradara
Philippe Lefebvre
IMDb
6.3/
10from
162users
Diterbitkan
11 April 1984
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
The Judge (1984)
A courageous judge tries to dismantle a drug traffickers ring.
Philippe Lefebvre
Jacques Perrin, Richard Bohringer, Daniel Duval, Andréa Ferréol, Jean Benguigui, Michael Lonsdale, Giacomo Piperno, Jean-Pierre Sentier, Paul Le Person, Brigitte Catillon, Jean Franval, Patrick Chauvel, Maurice Jacquemont
tt0087515