  1. Home
  2. History
  3. The Last Command (1955)

Cek ketersedian provider streaming..

loader

Jika dalam 5 detik provider tidak muncul silahkan refresh

DOWNLOAD FILM The Last Command (1955)

Klik tombol di bawah ini untuk pergi ke halaman website download film The Last Command (1955). Terdapat banyak pilihan penyedia file pada halaman tersebut.

Download Film Ini Petunjuk Cara Mendownload

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Last Command (1955) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Last Command (1955) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie Download

Kualitas

WEBDL

Negara

Usa

Sutradara

IMDb

6.3

/

10

from

908

users

Diterbitkan

03 August 1955

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

The Last Command (1955)

During the Texas War of Independence of 1836 American frontiersman and pioneer Jim Bowie pleads for caution with the rebellious Texicans. They don’t heed his advice since he’s a Mexican citizen, married to the daughter of the Mexican vice-governor of the province and a friend to General Santa Anna since the days they had fought together for Mexico’s independence. After serving as president for 22 years, Santa Anna has become too powerful and arrogant. He rules Mexico with an iron fist and he would not allow Texas to self-govern. Bowie sides with the Texans in their bid for independence and urges a cautious strategy, given Santa Anna’s power and cunning. Despite the disagreement between the Texicans and Bowie regarding the right strategy they ask Bowie to lead them in a last-ditch stand, at Alamo, against General Santa Anna’s numerically superior forces.
Frank Lloyd
Sterling Hayden, Anna Maria Alberghetti, Richard Carlson, Arthur Hunnicutt, Ernest Borgnine, J. Carrol Naish, Ben Cooper, John Russell, Virginia Grey, Jim Davis, Eduard Franz, Otto Kruger, Russell Simpson, Roy Roberts, Slim Pickens, Hugh Sanders, Argentina Brunetti, Kermit Maynard, Rico Alaniz, Morris Ankrum, Edward Colmans, Vicente Padula

Diterbitkan

Desember 8, 2023 7:14 pm

Durasi

21Cineplex The Last Command (1955)

Bioskop 21 The Last Command (1955)

Bioskop Online The Last Command (1955)

Bioskop168 The Last Command (1955)

BioskopKeren The Last Command (1955)

Cinemaindo The Last Command (1955)

Download The Last Command (1955)

Download Film The Last Command (1955)

Download Movie The Last Command (1955)

Juragan21 The Last Command (1955)

Layar Kaca 21 The Last Command (1955)

LK21 The Last Command (1955)

Movieon21 The Last Command (1955)

Nonton The Last Command (1955)

Nonton Film The Last Command (1955)

Nonton Movie The Last Command (1955)

TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Download Trailer TerkaitComment Share