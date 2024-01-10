IMDb 6.3 / 10 from 1,372 users

Diterbitkan 28 December 1952

Oleh mamat

The Lawless Breed (1952)

After being released from prison, ex-gunfighter John Wesley Hardin hopes to have his autobiography published in order to rehabilitate his tarnished reputation.

William Holland, Raoul Walsh

Rock Hudson, Julie Adams, Mary Castle, John McIntire, Hugh O’Brian, Dennis Weaver, Forrest Lewis, Lee Van Cleef, Tom Fadden, Race Gentry, Richard Garland, Glenn Strange, William Pullen

tt0045992