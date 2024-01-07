IMDb 7.2 / 10 from 5,131 users

Diterbitkan 15 April 1960

Oleh mamat

The League of Gentlemen (1960)

Involuntarily-retired Colonel Hyde recruits seven other dissatisfied ex-servicemen for a special project. Each of the men has a skeleton in the cupboard, is short of money, and is a service-trained expert in his field. The job is a bank robbery, and military discipline and planning are imposed by Hyde and second-in-command Race on the team, although civilian irritations do start getting in the way.

Basil Dearden

Jack Hawkins, Nigel Patrick, Roger Livesey, Richard Attenborough, Bryan Forbes, Kieron Moore, Terence Alexander, Norman Bird, Robert Coote, Melissa Stribling, Nanette Newman, Lydia Sherwood, Doris Hare, David Lodge, Patrick Wymark, Gerald Harper, Brian Murray, Oliver Reed, Roger Hammond, Claire Gordon, Terence Plummer, Susanne Gibbs, Marie Burke, Nigel Green, Dinsdale Landen, Cyril Chamberlain, Norman Rossington, Beverly Bennett, Terence Edmond, Ernest Fennemore, Joe Dunne, Patrick Jordan, Ronald Leigh-Hunt, Gerry Judge, Tony Thawnton, Bruce Seton, John Richardson, Ned Lynch, Fred Machon, Cecil Paul, Joe Wadham, Pat Ryan, Tony Wager, Norman Morris, Mike Conner, Pearl Walters

tt0052997