IMDb 6.1 / 10 from 5,879 users

Diterbitkan 03 June 2005

Oleh mamat

The League of Gentlemen’s Apocalypse (2005)

The fictional world of Royston Vasey is facing apocalypse and the only way to avert disaster is for our nightmarish cast of characters to find a way into the real world and confront their creators. From present day Soho to the fictional film world of 17th Century Britain, the residents must overcome countless bizarre obstacles in their bid to return Royston Vasey to safety.

Steve Bendelack

Steve Pemberton, Reece Shearsmith, Mark Gatiss, Bruno Langley, Paul Hays-Marshall, Danielle Tilley, Emily Woof, Alan Morrissey, Liana O’Cleirigh, Michael Sheen, David Warner, Victoria Wood, Bernard Hill, Simon Pegg, Peter Kay, Liam Cunningham, Rachel Rath, Jeremy Dyson

tt0435687