Kualitas

BluRay

Negara

Belgium

IMDb

6.1

/

10

from

138

users

Diterbitkan

30 March 2022

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

The Mercator Trail (2022)

When the digital-mad Benjamin turns 18, he inherits a box of ancient artefacts from his missing father. He gives an antique book to Slien, a girl he has his eye on, and unintentionally sets off a chain reaction. An old man called Zeppos is also very interested in the book, which once belonged to the cartographer Mercator. Using the secret messages in Mercator’s book, the trio uncover a mystery, while having to stay one step ahead of a shadowy rival.
Douglas Boswell
Nathan Naenen, Britt Scholte, Carry Goossens, Koen De Bouw, Nora Gharib, Carlos Schram, Jonas Van Thielen, Jolan de Bouw, Peter De Graef, Nicolas de Pruyssenaere

Diterbitkan

Januari 16, 2024 10:10 am

Durasi

