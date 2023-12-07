  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBDL

Negara

Romania

Genre

Drama

IMDb

7.4

/

10

from

58

users

Diterbitkan

03 May 1968

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

The Mona Lisa Without a Smile (1968)

Sent on assignment to write a report on a scientist from an industrial complex, Caius, an established author, bumps into former schoolmate Cosma. Together they attend the press junket, discovering the subject of Caius’ assignment to be none other than their former university crush, Irina. The joyful reunion takes them to their old haunts, but once Cosma leaves, the remaining couple head down memory lane, spending the evening confronting each other with their conflicted shared history of love and abandonment. Between Caius’ enduring charm and Irina’s guarded independence, their romantic two-step will finally bring them requited closure.
Malvina Urșianu
Silvia Popovici, Ion Marinescu, Gheorghe Cozorici, Lucia Mureșan, Nicolae Radu, Florian Pittiș, Costel Rădulescu, Eugenia Eftimie, Rodica Popescu Bitănescu, Dorin Dron, Adrian Moraro, Kitti Stroescu, Peter Paulhoffer, Ion Niciu, Andrei Bursaci, Camelia Zorlescu, Carmen Dumitrescu

Diterbitkan

Desember 7, 2023 9:30 pm

Durasi

