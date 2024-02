IMDb 5.2 / 10 from 849 users

Diterbitkan 01 March 1986

Oleh mamat

The Naked Cage (1986)

A young woman is falsely convicted of a bank robbery and sent to a maximum-security prison run by a corrupt warden, where she is forced to suffer various indignities.

Paul Nicholas, Karen Gaviola, Lyn Matsuda Norton, Bradley M. Gross

Shari Shattuck, Angel Tompkins, Lucinda Crosby, Stacey Shaffer, Christina Whitaker, Nick Benedict, John Terlesky, Faith Minton, Aude Charles, Angela Elayne Gibbs, Carole Ita White, Lisa London, Leslie Scarborough, Valerie McIntosh, Larry Gelman, Suzy London, Flo Lawrence, James Ingersoll, Seth Kaufman, William Bassett, Chris Anders, Al Jones, Sheila MacRae, Rick Avery, Christopher Doyle

