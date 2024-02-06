IMDb 7.5 / 10 from 21,600 users

The Namesake (2006)

After moving from Calcutta to New York, members of the Ganguli family maintain a delicate balancing act between honoring the traditions of their native India and blending into American culture. Although parents Ashoke and Ashima are proud of the sacrifices they make to give their children opportunities, their son Gogol strives to forge his own identity without forgetting his heritage.

Mira Nair

Kal Penn, Tabu, Irrfan Khan, Jacinda Barrett, Zuleikha Robinson, Ruma Guha Thakurta, Sabyasachi Chakraborty, Sahira Nair, Supriya Choudhury, Jhumpa Lahiri, Kharaj Mukherjee, Glenne Headly, Brooke Smith, Jagannath Guha, Heather MacRae, Michael Countryman, Sukanya, Rupak Ginn, Linus Roache, Josh Grisetti, Dan McCabe, Bobby Steggert, Tanusree Shankar, Tamal Ray Chowdhury, Stuart Rudin, Amy Wright, Jo Yang, Gary Cowling, Gretchen Egolf, Baylen Thomas, Jeb Brown, Jessica Blank, Benjamin Bauman, Sebastian Roché, Maximiliano Hernández

