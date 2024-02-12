  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBDL

Negara

Germany

IMDb

4.9

/

10

from

1,085

users

Diterbitkan

24 February 1984

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

The Noah’s Ark Principle (1984)

The year is 1997, and World Peace seems to have come, with most classic weapons of mass destruction having been abandoned. However, orbiting the Earth there is the European/American space station FLORIDA ARKLAB, capable of controlling the weather at any location on the planet underneath. A civil project by nature, it might be abused as an offensive weapon, since it could deliver devastation to any potential adversary simply by creating natural disasters such as storms and floods. No wonder the space station soon becomes the central point in rising political tensions between East and West, next stop World War 3 (as indicated by the tagline “The end of our future has already begun”). We follow the main protagonist Billy Hayes, an astronaut aboard the station, as he wades through a plot of secrecy and sabotage trying to tell friend from foe in the process.
Roland Emmerich
Richy Müller, Aviva Joel, Matthias Fuchs, Nikolas Lansky, Franz Buchrieser

Diterbitkan

Februari 12, 2024 2:43 pm

Durasi

