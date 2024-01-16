Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Other Woman (1995) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
David Jean Thomas,
Francis von Zerneck,
Gloria Camden,
James Read,
Jill Eikenberry,
Laura Leighton,
Lloyd Bridges,
Michael Covert,
Michele Harrell,
Monica Parker
Sutradara
Gabrielle Beaumont
Genre
Drama
IMDb
6.3/
10from
238users
Diterbitkan
26 March 1995
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
The Other Woman (1995)
After the divorce from Michael, Tessa raises her daughters Kate and Lara alone. None of them can stand Michael’s new young wife Carolyn, a model. But when Tessa learns that she’s suffering from cancer and soon will die, she tries to get her kids to accept Carolyn as new mother. She takes them on a trip across the country to her father Jacob’s ranch in Wyoming. During this trip, Tessa tries to teach Carolyn about the responsibilities involved in raising kids.
Gabrielle Beaumont
Jill Eikenberry, Laura Leighton, Lloyd Bridges, Rosemary Forsyth, James Read, Monica Parker, Sarah Martineck, Michael Covert, Willy Parsons, Gloria Camden, David Jean Thomas, Michele Harrell, Francis von Zerneck
tt0114059