Diterbitkan 26 March 1995

The Other Woman (1995)

After the divorce from Michael, Tessa raises her daughters Kate and Lara alone. None of them can stand Michael’s new young wife Carolyn, a model. But when Tessa learns that she’s suffering from cancer and soon will die, she tries to get her kids to accept Carolyn as new mother. She takes them on a trip across the country to her father Jacob’s ranch in Wyoming. During this trip, Tessa tries to teach Carolyn about the responsibilities involved in raising kids.

Gabrielle Beaumont

Jill Eikenberry, Laura Leighton, Lloyd Bridges, Rosemary Forsyth, James Read, Monica Parker, Sarah Martineck, Michael Covert, Willy Parsons, Gloria Camden, David Jean Thomas, Michele Harrell, Francis von Zerneck

