Kualitas

WEBDL

Negara

Usa

Sutradara

IMDb

7.2

/

10

from

3,227

users

Diterbitkan

19 July 1955

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

The Phenix City Story (1955)

A crime-busting lawyer and his initially reluctant attorney father take on the forces that run gambling and prostitution in their small Southern town.
Phil Karlson
John McIntire, Richard Kiley, Kathryn Grant, Edward Andrews, Lenka Peterson, Biff McGuire, Truman Smith, Jean Carson, Kathy Marlowe, John Larch, Allen Nourse, James Edwards, Helen Martin, Otto Hulett, George Mitchell, Ma Beachie, James E. Seymour, Clete Roberts, Ed Strickland, Hugh Bentley, Hugh Britton, Quinny Kelly, Agnes Patterson, Meg Myles

Diterbitkan

Februari 17, 2024 10:56 pm

Durasi

