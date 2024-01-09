IMDb 4.8 / 10 from 1,144 users

Diterbitkan 06 June 2000

Oleh mamat

The Prophet’s Game (2000)

Moving from city to city, The Prophet lures unsuspecting contestants into solving the riddles it supplies. If the contestants are wrong, somebody dies and somebody is famous.

David Worth, Cara McCastlain Fisher

Dennis Hopper, Stephanie Zimbalist, Robert Yocum, Joe Penny, Greg Lauren, Shannon Whirry, Sondra Locke, Darin Cooper, Thorsten Kaye, Don Swayze, Margaret Blye, Meilani Paul, Patrick Thomas, Robert Ginty, Michael Dorn, Skye McCole Bartusiak, Geoffrey Lewis, Marcia Moran, Taylor Momsen, Andrew Ducote

tt0199974