IMDb 6.0 / 10 from 1,051 users

Diterbitkan 04 February 1966

Oleh mamat

The Psychopath (1966)

Inspector Holloway is investigating a series of brutal murders in which a doll of each victim is found at the scene. The dolls, as it turns out,were purchased by the crippled Mrs. Von Sturm, whose home is overcrowded with a doll collection. Her pale, wide-eyed, neurotic son is the prime suspect and the daughter of one of the victims discovers the shocking truth.

Freddie Francis

Patrick Wymark, Margaret Johnston, John Standing, Alexander Knox, Judy Huxtable, Don Borisenko, Thorley Walters, Robert Crewdson, Colin Gordon, Tim Barrett, Frank Forsyth, Olive Gregg, Harold Lang, Gina Gianelli, Peter Diamond, John Harvey

tt0060866