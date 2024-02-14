  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBDL

Negara

Usa

Sutradara

IMDb

7.3

/

10

from

1,309

users

Diterbitkan

17 June 1968

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

The Queen (1968)

In 1967, New York City is host to the Miss All-American Camp Beauty Pageant. This documentary takes a look behind the scenes, transporting the viewer into rehearsals and dressing rooms as the drag queen subculture prepares for this big national beauty contest. Jack/Sabrina is the mistress of ceremonies, and their protégé, Miss Harlow, is in the competition. But, as the pageant approaches, the glamorous contestants veer from camaraderie to tension.
Frank Simon
Jack Doroshow, Bernard Giquel, Mario Montez, Crystal LaBeija, Rachel Harlow, Andy Warhol, Edie Sedgwick, Jim Dine, Bruce Jay Friedman, Larry Rivers, Terry Southern, Jerry Leiber, Jackie Curtis, Pepper LaBeija, Dorian Corey, Jill Krementz, Mary Ellen Mark, George Plimpton

Diterbitkan

Februari 15, 2024 12:10 am

Durasi

