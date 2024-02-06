Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Red Squirrel (1993) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
Spain
Bintang film
Ana Gracia,
Ane Sánchez,
Carmelo Gomez,
Cristina Marcos,
Elena Irureta,
Emma Suárez,
Eneko Irizar,
Karra Elejalde,
Maite Yerro,
María Barranco
Sutradara
Julio Medem
IMDb
7.1/
10from
4,803users
Diterbitkan
21 April 1993
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
The Red Squirrel (1993)
Jota is about to commit suicide. As he fighting against himself, trying to jump off a bridge, a girl riding a motorcycle falls off the bridge. He runs to help her, and goes with her to the hospital. She has forgotten even what her name is, and he invents her life. He makes up a name for her and tells her and the doctors that they live together as a couple for four years. The lie goes on for a while..
