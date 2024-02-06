IMDb 7.1 / 10 from 4,803 users

The Red Squirrel (1993)

Jota is about to commit suicide. As he fighting against himself, trying to jump off a bridge, a girl riding a motorcycle falls off the bridge. He runs to help her, and goes with her to the hospital. She has forgotten even what her name is, and he invents her life. He makes up a name for her and tells her and the doctors that they live together as a couple for four years. The lie goes on for a while..

Julio Medem

Emma Suárez, Nancho Novo, María Barranco, Karra Elejalde, Carmelo Gómez, Cristina Marcos, Mónica Molina, Ana Gracia, Elena Irureta, Ane Sánchez, Sarai Noceda, Maite Yerro, Txema Blasco, Eneko Irizar, Susana García Díez

tt0106305