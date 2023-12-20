Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Reunion (2013) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Sweden
Bintang film
Sutradara
Anna Odell
Genre
Drama
IMDb
6.8/
10from
5,080users
Diterbitkan
15 November 2013
Oleh
Synopsis
The Reunion (2013)
A film between fiction and reality, highlighting questions about group dynamics and established hierarchies. A group of people meet for their high school reunion 20 years later. One of them talks about her being bullied and outcast and soon the former classmates fall back to the roles they used to have back in school. But this is just half of the film.
Sandra Andreis, Kamila Benhamza, Anders Berg, Erik Ehn, Niklas Engdahl, Per Fenger-Krog, Robert Fransson, Sara Karlsdotter, Sanna Krepper, Andreas Kundler, Fredrik Meyer, Lena Mossegård, David Nordström, Henrik Norlén, Anna Odell, Malin Vulcano, Mikaela Ramel, Minna Treutiger, Rikard Svensson, Sara Persson, Ulf Stenberg, Christopher Wollter, Cilla Thorell, Linus Munter
