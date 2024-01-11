IMDb 7.3 / 10 from 4,681 users

Diterbitkan 20 December 1934

Oleh mamat

The Scarlet Pimpernel (1934)

18th century English aristocrat Sir Percy Blakeney leads a double life. He appears to be merely the effete aristocrat, but in reality is part of an underground effort to free French nobles from Robespierre’s Reign of Terror.

Harold Young, Geoffrey Boothby

Leslie Howard, Merle Oberon, Raymond Massey, Nigel Bruce, Bramwell Fletcher, Anthony Bushell, Joan Gardner, Walter Rilla, Mabel Terry-Lewis, O.B. Clarence, Ernest Milton, Edmund Breon, Melville Cooper, Gibb McLaughlin, Morland Graham, Brember Wills, Hindle Edgar, William Freshman, A. Bromley Davenport, Allan Jeayes, John Turnbull, Gertrude Musgrove, Morland Graham

tt0025748