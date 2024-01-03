  1. Home
  The Shadow Play (2018)

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

China

IMDb

6.6

/

10

from

1,434

users

Diterbitkan

09 November 2018

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

The Shadow Play (2018)

Tang Yijie, the Construction Committee Director, falls off from rooftop and dies in a demolition riot. Yang Jiadong, a young police officer starts his investigation and finds that Tang’s death is tied up with another case several years ago. Soon he is framed and suspended from duty, but he never gives up. The film unfolds how individuals and family make fortune in the past 30 years since the reform in China began.
Lou Ye, Shadow Hung
Jing Boran, Ma Sichun, Song Jia, Qin Hao, Michelle Chen, Edison Chen, Zhang Songwen, Wang Weishen, Weirong Chen, Cherry Ngan, Kailu Huang, Sun Chenxi, Hu Ling, Shan Baozhong

Diterbitkan

Januari 4, 2024 12:48 am

Durasi

