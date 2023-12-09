Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Squad (2023) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Alea Hansinger,
Clint McGown,
Grace Evans,
Hannah Hunt,
Jennifer Ferguson,
Julia Avila,
Kyle Brown,
Meghan Carrasquillo,
Paige Kriet,
Ricky Catter
Sutradara
Rick Walker
Genre
Action
IMDb
0/
10from
0users
Diterbitkan
23 January 2023
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
The Squad (2023)
Three gun-toting, quick-witted girls move their drug operation to a new spring break hot spot every year. With sales reaching $1 million, they land on the radar of a seldom seen drug lord only known as “Frosty The Snowman” who sends his hitmen to eliminate them.
Rick Walker
Alea Hansinger, Meghan Carrasquillo, Grace Evans, Julia Avila, Wil Wilson, Hannah Hunt, Clint McGown, Shawnee Brittan, Jennifer Ferguson, Ricky Catter, Kyle Brown, Paige Kriet
tt14027672