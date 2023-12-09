IMDb 0 / 10 from 0 users

Diterbitkan 23 January 2023

Oleh LIN

The Squad (2023)

Three gun-toting, quick-witted girls move their drug operation to a new spring break hot spot every year. With sales reaching $1 million, they land on the radar of a seldom seen drug lord only known as “Frosty The Snowman” who sends his hitmen to eliminate them.

Rick Walker

Alea Hansinger, Meghan Carrasquillo, Grace Evans, Julia Avila, Wil Wilson, Hannah Hunt, Clint McGown, Shawnee Brittan, Jennifer Ferguson, Ricky Catter, Kyle Brown, Paige Kriet

tt14027672