IMDb 7.8 / 10 from 60 users

Diterbitkan 11 June 1991

Oleh mamat

The Tale of Peter Rabbit (1991)

The story focuses on a family of anthropomorphic rabbits, the widowed mother rabbit cautioning her young against entering a vegetable garden grown by a man named Mr. McGregor, telling them: “your Father had an accident there; he was put in a pie by Mrs. McGregor”. Whereas her three daughters obediently refrain from entering the garden, going down the lane to pick blackberries, her rebellious son Peter enters the garden to snack on some vegetables. Peter ends up eating more than is good for him and goes looking for parsley to cure his stomach ache.

Clive A. Smith

Carol Burnett, Harry Barandes, Ivy Austin, Fran Brill, Kevin Clash, Margery Gray, Tracey Moore

tt1572314