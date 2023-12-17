IMDb 5.9 / 10 from 129 users

Diterbitkan 15 December 2022

Oleh LIN

The Ultimate Oppa (2022)

Yana hates Filipino men. For her the perfect man is Moon Shiwoo, a dashing Korean actor from the K-dramas that she always watches. Yana’s dream comes true when she flies to Korea to join fans from all over the globe to meet Moon Shiwoo in an exclusive fan event. During the event, the fans compete for the attention of the star, but Yana finds herself falling for Jae, the actor’s manager, instead.

Hwang In-roe

Bela Padilla, Kim Gun-woo, Cho Tae-kwan, Lucy Baik, Janeena Chan, Han Kyu-jeong, Hong Seok-cheon, Kat Galang, Song Ji-yeon

tt24667568