Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Vampire Next Door (2024) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Alex Matthews,
Andrew Larkin,
Bella Chadwick,
Elijah Golden,
Jessica Ferguson,
Josh Kay,
Larry Lee Thompson,
Margaret Race,
Rachel Petsiavas,
Seth Kerrigan
Sutradara
Sean King
Genre
Horror
IMDb
4.8/
10from
80users
Diterbitkan
01 January 2024
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
The Vampire Next Door (2024)
When twenty-year-old Cameron discovers he has a female vampire living next door, she enlists him to help her avenge the murder of a former lover. Cameron reluctantly agrees and goes along on the adventure, until he finds out the main target is his five-year secret crush, Diane.
Sean King
Alex Matthews, Jessica Ferguson, Bella Chadwick, Taylor King, Elijah Golden, Josh Kay, Seth Kerrigan, Andrew Larkin, Rachel Petsiavas, Margaret Race, Larry Lee Thompson
tt26902267