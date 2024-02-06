IMDb 6.7 / 10 from 4,773 users

The Van (1996)

In a working-class quarter of Dublin, ‘Bimbo’ Reeves gets laid off from his job and, with his redundancy payout, buys a van and sells fish and chips with his buddy, Larry. Due to Ireland’s surprising success at the 1990 FIFA World Cup, their business starts off well, but the relationship between the two friends soon becomes strained as Bimbo behaves more like a typical boss.

Stephen Frears

Colm Meaney, Donal O’Kelly, Ger Ryan, Caroline Rothwell, Neilí Conroy, Rúaidhrí Conroy, Brendan O’Carroll, Stuart Dunne, Jack Lynch, Laurie Morton, Marie Mullen, Jon Kenny, Moses Rowen, Linda McGovern, Frank O’Sullivan, Eoin Chaney, Jill Doyle, Barbara Bergin, Charlotte Bradley, Ronan Wilmot, Stanley Townsend, Eileen Walsh, Sheila Flitton, Martin Dunne, Tommy O’Neill, Fionnuala Murphy, Gavin Kelty

