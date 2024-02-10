IMDb 4.8 / 10 from 7,587 users

Diterbitkan 14 November 2001

Oleh mamat

The Wash (2001)

With the rent due and his car booted, Sean (Dr. Dre) has to come up with some ends…and fast. When his best buddy and roommate Dee Loc (Snoop Dogg), suggests that Sean get a job busting suds down at the local car wash.

Ime Etuk, DJ Pooh, Craig Amendola, Paul Byrne Prenderville, Richard Gonzales, Don Wilkerson

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, DJ Pooh, Angell Conwell, Bruce Bruce, Tommy Lister Jr., Alex Thomas, Shari Watson, Shawn Fonteno, Xzibit, Marcia Wright, George Wallace, Pauly Shore, Shaquille O’Neal, Eminem, Ludacris, Kent King, Iva La’Shawn, Kurupt, Isley Nicole Melton, Bishop Don Magic Juan, Lamont Bentley, Mark Cooper, Tray Deee, Daz Dillinger, Bad Azz, Tommy Chong, Anthony Albano, Thai Buckman, Frank Chavez, Joseph Davis, Jude S. Walko, Lora Starkman

tt0290332