Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Weight of Water (2018) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
WEBDL
Bintang film
Erik Weihenmayer,
Harlan Taney,
Lonnie Bedwell,
Rob Raker,
Skyler Williams,
Steven Mace,
Timmy O’Neill
Sutradara
Michael Brown
IMDb
8.2/
10from
50users
Diterbitkan
03 November 2018
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
The Weight of Water (2018)
Erik is totally blind and is solo kayaking the length of the Grand Canyon. In Lava Falls, a large dangerous rapid, he discovers that despite what people might say, barriers can be real and they hurt .. a lot.
Michael Brown
Lonnie Bedwell, Steven Mace, Timmy O’Neill, Rob Raker, Harlan Taney, Erik Weihenmayer, Skyler Williams
tt7527626