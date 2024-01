IMDb 7.4 / 10 from 43,382 users

Diterbitkan 12 November 2023

Oleh LIN

Tiger 3 (2023)

Following the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan, Avinash Singh Rathore returns as Tiger but this time the battle is within. He has to choose between his country or family as an old enemy is after his life, who claims that his family was killed by Tiger. He holds Tiger captive in Pakistan as the Indian agent’s loyalty towards his country faces its biggest test.

Maneesh Sharma, Abhiraj Minawala, Ramandeep Singh Bedi, Adhip Chopra, Jiya Bhardwaj, Hans Augustave, Evgeny Dostal, Akshun Mahajan, Artemii Abramov, Alka Bhandari, Mohit Chandnani, Akshat Kapil

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, Simran, Revathi, Sartaaj Kakkar, Kumud Mishra, Anant Vidhaat Sharma, Chandrachoor Rai, Gavie Chahal, Danish Bhatt, Ranvir Shorey, Ridhi Dogra, Shahid Latief, Vishal Jethwa, Edward Sonnenblick, Shah Rukh Khan, Michelle Lee, Neeraj Purohit, Danish Husain, Bimal Oberoi, Anish Kuruvilla, Sandeep Kulkarni, Denzil Smith, Ashutosh Rana, Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Bashir

tt18411490