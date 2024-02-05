IMDb 7.5 / 10 from 3,102 users

Tiger Bay (1959)

In Tiger Bay, the docklands of Cardiff, rough-and-tumble street urchin Gillie witnesses the brutal killing of a young woman at the hands of visiting Polish sailor Korchinsky. Instead of reporting the crime to the authorities, Gillie merely pockets a prize for herself — Korchinsky’s shiny black revolver — and flees the scene. When Detective Graham discovers that Gillie has the murder weapon, the fiery young girl weaves a web of lies to throw him off course.

J. Lee Thompson, Susan Dyson

John Mills, Horst Buchholz, Hayley Mills, Yvonne Mitchell, Megs Jenkins, Anthony Dawson, George Selway, Shari, George Pastell, Paul Stassino, Marne Maitland, Meredith Edwards, Marianne Stone, Rachel Thomas, Brian Hammond, Kenneth Griffith, Eynon Evans, Christopher Rhodes, Edward Cast, David Davies, Michael Anderson Jr., Harry Baird, Tom Bowman, Jim Brady, Peter Halliday, Hubert Hill, Glyn Houston, John Howard, Jack May, Harry Phipps, Stan Simmons, John Wilder

