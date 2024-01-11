IMDb 6.7 / 10 from 724 users

Till Marriage Do Us Part (1974)

The Marquise Eugenia di Maqueda, an orphan raised by the nuns, marries Raimondo Corrao, but on their wedding night she finds out that he is her brother. The piece of news is in a letter written from Paris by their father, a womaniser who lives and hides from them in the French headtown. The pair decide, to avoid the scandal, to live as brother and sister. He will later leave for the war in Lybia, she will find solace and sexual satisfaction in the arms of the family chauffeur.

Luigi Comencini, Massimo Patrizi, Grazia Baldanello

Laura Antonelli, Alberto Lionello, Michele Placido, Jean Rochefort, Ugo Pagliai, Rosemary Dexter, Karin Schubert, Michele Abruzzo, Sebastiano Indelicato, Clemente Cipa, Maria Sciacca, Carla Mancini, Lorenzo Piani, Giuseppe Caracciolo, Toni Luigi Arceri

