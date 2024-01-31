Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Town Mall 2 (2024) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
Malaysia
Bintang film
Alif Satar,
Chacha Maembong,
Jalaluddin Hassan,
Tiz Zaqyah
Sutradara
Nevin Hiong
Genre
Horror
IMDb
0/
10from
0users
Diterbitkan
17 January 2024
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Town Mall 2 (2024)
Town Mall 2 is an adaptation of the famous horror novel ‘Town Mall’. This film revolves around the mystical story of Ariani’s life which eventually invites the revenge of the ethereal beings who continue to haunt her life.
Nevin Hiong
Chacha Maembong, Alif Satar, Tiz Zaqyah, Jalaluddin Hassan
tt23220994