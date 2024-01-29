IMDb 8.8 / 10 from 40 users

Diterbitkan 24 November 2023

Oleh LIN

Trunk: Locked In (2023)

Malina wakes up disoriented in the trunk of a speeding car and discovers to her horror that she is missing more than her memory. With her mobile phone as the only link to the outside world, she wages a desperate battle for survival.

Marc Schießer

Sina Martens, Artjom Gilz, Luise Helm, Poal Cairo, Charles Rettinghaus, Janina Sachau

tt27214365